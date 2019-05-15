Family of woman killed in Duduzane Zuma crash having a 'difficult' time

The family of the woman who died when a minibus taxi she was travelling in collided with Duduzane Zuma's Porsche is struggling to deal with the ongoing court case.

This is according to Elias Maangwale, a senior private investigator at AfriForum's private investigation unit.

"It's difficult for the family, especially the mother of the deceased. But we are happy that the accused is in the box, under cross-examination," Maangwale said, referring to the family of Phumzile Dube.

Dube and Jeanette Mashaba died after Zuma's car crashed into a minibus taxi on the M1 south near the Grayston turnoff in Johannesburg in 2014.