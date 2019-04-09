South Africa

School children among 24 injured in Inanda taxi crash

By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER - 09 April 2019 - 18:34
A taxi transporting school children crashed into a car near Durban on Tuesday.
Image: KZN Emergency Medical Services

A day after 18 schoolchildren were injured in a taxi crash in Durban, another minibus taxi was involved in an accident in which mainly children were hurt.

Robert McKenzie, KZN Emergency Medical Services spokesperson, said a taxi transporting children home from school on Tuesday had crashed into a car on the Inanda Highway, outside Durban.

"The crash involved a minibus and a light motor vehicle. A total of 24 people have been injured including many schoolchildren."

McKenzie said the cause of the accident was being investigated by police.

On Monday a taxi laden with primary school children was involved in a three-vehicle crash in the Pinetown area, west of Durban.

Garrith Jamieson, Rescue Care spokesperson, said a taxi carrying 18 children had ploughed into two vehicles. There were no fatalities.

