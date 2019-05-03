South Africa

Two women and a child die in Mpumalanga minibus taxi crash

By Nico Gous - 03 May 2019 - 10:36
Three people died when a minibus taxi overturned in Mpumalanga on Friday.
Three people died when the driver of a minibus taxi lost control of the vehicle and it overturned on the N4 in Mpumalanga on Friday morning.

"The crash happened about 7.20am. The minibus taxi was travelling from Vosman towards Emalahleni," Mpumalanga community safety spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said.

Two women and a child died, while two passengers were seriously injured.  They were taken to hospital in Emalahleni.

Authorities are investigating.

