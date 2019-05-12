Vavi and wife need counselling after suffering 'harrowing' crime

The armed robbers beat up two security guards before entering the bed and breakfast which Noluthando runs, tying up the guests.

“It was just hectic. Throughout, these guys kept on demanding where she was and the keys of her car. She walked to[wards] the bandit in the passage not aware of what was happening, as she had been praying in her office all along,” Zwelinzima told TimesLIVE.

Realising what was happening, Noluthando managed to flee to her office and lock herself inside, where she called for help.

Zwelinzima said: “That’s when these guys panicked and took everything [they had] already [placed] in an Audi and a minibus and drove off.”