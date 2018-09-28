Old hands refused to help dying firefighters

Gauteng firefighters have called for a judicial inquiry into the Johannesburg inner-city building tragedy which claimed three lives.

The firefighters, who are represented by Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of SA, held a briefing at the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) headquarters yesterday to give a detailed account of the events that unfolded on September 5 when their colleagues perished in a fire at the Bank of Lisbon building.

Muzikayise Zwane, one of the firefighters who were present on the day the fire broke out, said he still had not received counselling after the trauma of seeing his colleagues die. Zwane said he had since returned to work, however, he is struggling to cope. “It is hard. But there is nothing I can to do because I have to support my family.”

Zwane recalled receiving phone calls from those who were trapped inside the building telling him that they were trapped and had no water.

“I didn’t know what to do,” he said.

Zwane said he watched helplessly as senior commanders who are well trained refused to go inside the building and rescue other members of the team.

Saftu general secretary, Zwelinzima Vavi said they were calling for a full judicial commission to be chaired by the judge in order to get to the bottom of what caused the tragedy.

Vavi said the appointed judge should have the powers to summon top provincial government leaders, including premier David Makhura and infrastructure development MEC Jacob Mamabolo, to give evidence.