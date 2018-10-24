As Tito Mboweni prepares to deliver his maiden medium-term budget policy in the National Assembly on Wednesday‚ the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) says it believes nothing new will come from the newly-appointed finance minister.

“Saftu has no confidence that the finance minister’s first medium-term budget speech (MTBPS) will do anything other than deliver another budget like those of all his predecessors — dictated by big business‚ international financial institutions‚ the credit ratings agencies and the pro-capitalist media‚” general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said on Tuesday.

Vavi said they feared Mboweni’s speech would fail to acknowledge that the country had one of the world’s highest unemployment rates.

“On the contrary‚ he is trying to shift blame for the crisis on to its victims‚ as seen in his reference in the lecture to ‘the exorbitant public sector salary bill in the wake of an unabated demand for service delivery’‚” said Vavi.

He was referencing comments made by Mboweni at a memorial lecture at the weekend.

“So [Mboweni is saying] it is the poor who are responsible for the economic crisis‚ with their unreasonable demands for better service delivery‚ which is costing business so much of their profits to try to satisfy‚” Vavi said.

Vavi said the union wanted radical changes from Mboweni.