PAC won't watch while women and children are raped

The Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) condemns all the rape incidents taking place in our country. We are so appalled and flabbergasted by the rate at which women and children are being targeted and raped.

What is triggering our anger is that our people are now being raped in restaurants, churches, schools, universities and all places that were deemed sacred.

The PAC calls for the National Summit of Men Opposing Rape (NSMOR). We strongly believe that the situation has reached a level where everyone should get involved to try and stop the evil that we see daily in our society.

We are not going to sit back and fold our arms while people are being brutally raped and killed.

People have come to romanticise rape and sexual harassments to an extent of being led by monsters and predators themselves. People are not ashamed to support and defend the perpetrators because they stand to benefit materially. We cannot allow our value systems to be compromised as we would lose direction.

The summit would be piloted to every community where PAC exists, we want this programme to be heeded across party allegiance, it's a programme intended to address our immediate crises where everyone has a role to play.

We believe that men should lead this programme because they are the perpetrators of sexual harassment in all or most cases.