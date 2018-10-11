Protesters hurl insults at Limpopo health MEC

Unexplainable insults were hurled at Limpopo MEC for health Phophi Ramathuba during the march by members of the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw) in Polokwane yesterday.

She was accused of failing to implement a resolution to absorb home-based carers into the system. The march, attended by thousands of people including general secretary of the South African Federation of Trade Unions Zwelinzima Vavi, took place under a scorching sun with most members protecting themselves with umbrellas of different colours.

It was attended by early childhood development workers, security officers, and a coalition comprising members of nonprofit organisations from all corners of the province. Prior to embarking on the march, red Nupsaw T-shirts were distributed to people to ensure the city of Polokwane was painted red. Traffic came to a standstill as the march began at about midday.

“Down with slave wages. Down with outsourcing. Yes to R5 500 minimum wage,” said Vavi to loud cheers.