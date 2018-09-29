"He denied the allegations‚" Saftu stated.

“Following this facilitated process‚ the complainant advised that she requested a formal apology from the General Secretary of Saftu to settle the matter. It was her desire to have the matter settled informally‚ and kept confidential. To this end‚ both parties agreed in writing that there had been a misunderstanding between themselves.

“The complainant accepted and was satisfied with the intervention and twice stated that she did not wish to take the matter any further‚” Saftu stated. When the complainant twice stated that she is did not wish to pursue the matter any further and was satisfied with how the matter had been handled and resolved‚ the matter was then laid to rest‚ the union federation said‚ adding that she had signed to this effect.

“Saftu is satisfied that this matter was handled fairy‚ with the best interests of the complainant at the heart of the chosen process. In our view justice was served.

“Our commitment to a society that will defeat thousands of years of patriarchy remains unshaken. These allegations against the person who is the public face of the organisation tested our resolve to the creation of a workplace and society free from sexual harassment and violence.

“We have frequently demanded that employers take strong action in particular against cases involving senior leadership or management to send an unequivocal message that sexual harassment and gender violence are not tolerated and that an environment free from these evils is created. Saftu does not want to contradict that commitment in any way even in the case involving its most senior leaders such as the general secretary‚” the federation said.