Lawyer and friend kidnapped by hijackers wanting cash in Centurion
Two women‚ including Charity Mhlungu Nzuza‚ an official with the National Forum on the Legal Profession‚ were held up and pulled out of a car at gunpoint on Wednesday afternoon.
The women were freed hours later.
The incident occurred at a townhouse complex in Raslouw Lane‚ according to the Centurion Concerned Residents' Forum on Facebook‚ which posted a video of the incident.
"Suspects took two ladies with. Hijacked Polo recovered in Johannesburg with no suspects‚" the group shared.
Then came the announcement: "Both ladies have been found and are alive and safe."
Trade unionist Zwelinzima Vavi joined the search for the two women when the alert went out.
If you can check on facebook how the bandits pulled this abduction of two ladies! Please retweet pic.twitter.com/cVH092mJI5— Zwelinzima Vavi (@Zwelinzima1) November 14, 2018
On Thursday morning‚ a relieved Vavi shared on Twitter: "Thanks to all‚ Charity Nzuza has been found at 1am this morning. The criminals dropped her at a garage. Criminals had been told she controls a budget of R6m at work and were convinced she can transfer all of it to them. They‚ however‚ succeeded to transfer her personal money..."
The second woman‚ who has not been named as yet‚ was found in Johannesburg‚ according to the Centurion forum.
Police have been approached for comment. This article will be updated as soon as further information has been obtained.
Source: TMG Digital.