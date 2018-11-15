Two women‚ including Charity Mhlungu Nzuza‚ an official with the National Forum on the Legal Profession‚ were held up and pulled out of a car at gunpoint on Wednesday afternoon.

The women were freed hours later.

The incident occurred at a townhouse complex in Raslouw Lane‚ according to the Centurion Concerned Residents' Forum on Facebook‚ which posted a video of the incident.

"Suspects took two ladies with. Hijacked Polo recovered in Johannesburg with no suspects‚" the group shared.

Then came the announcement: "Both ladies have been found and are alive and safe."

Trade unionist Zwelinzima Vavi joined the search for the two women when the alert went out.