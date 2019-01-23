Twelve nabbed in vigilante activity

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the recent vigilante acts in Alexandra, Johannesburg, where dozens of people had been kicked out of their RDP homes since last year.

This comes after a wife of a community leader was shot dead on Friday, allegedly by a group of people who wanted revenge for illegal evictions.

Sowetan has learnt that a group of people came shouting the name "Madala" at a house in Extension 10 on Friday evening.

The door was allegedly answered by the victim, a 40-year-old woman who was shot at and died at a local clinic.

One of the people said to be arrested was one of the leaders of vigilante group known as the Bonafide Organisation.

Last month, Sowetan visited one of the group's leaders after he had claimed a house for himself.