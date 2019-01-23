'Rapist' killed in vigilante attack was innocent - Eastern Cape police

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said that the examiner’s report revealed that the girl had not been raped or molested.

“After consultation with doctors and the girl, it was found that she was not sexually assaulted at all. The reason for the claims is now being investigated,” he said.

Asked why the residents thought Fundakubi had been involved, Beetge said that it was unknown.

“The killing happened when the mother had taken the daughter to hospital. What triggered the community to target him is still being investigated,” he said.

“The suspicion that he raped her is proven to be false and detectives are now looking into a possible ulterior motive.”

Beetge added that interviews with the family and girl had not revealed why they had suspected Fundakubi.

Asked about the ulterior motive, Beetge said that it was subject to investigation and that all avenues as to why he was attacked were being looked into.

