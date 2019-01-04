Top matriculant still achieving

Hlulani Malungani became the talk of the town after becoming one of the national top achievers in matric despite becoming blind in grade 10.

Malungani, from the matric class of 2016, is now bringing home more distinctions from university.

"It's distinctions on top of distinctions. Last semester I had [distinctions in] three out of four modules," he said.

The 21-year-old Malungani, who went to Rivoni School for the Blind in Limpopo, is now a third-year psychology student at the University of Johannesburg.

"It's a good university but it was a little bit complicated in first year because they didn't know how to cater to people like us," he said.

Malungani said he had to deal with some people who thought he was spoilt because he needed special attention from the lecturers.

However, he said blind students needed certain assistance such as software to help them translate their textbooks and other text into audio so they can hear it.

"It can take up to a week or month to get the content but you just need to keep pushing," he said.