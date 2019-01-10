New developments delay Pitch Black Afro case

Well-known hip hop artist Pitch Black Afro is yet to appear at the Johannesburg magistrate's court for the alleged murder of his wife.

Thulani Ngcobo, fondly known as Pitch Black Afro, allegedly killed Catherine (Trisha) Modisane, 41, at a Bed and Breakfast in Yeoville on New Year's Eve.

The case, which was due to be heard on Thursday morning, was moved to 2pm as a result of new developments.

Only a childhood friend turned up to support the rapper while his family was nowhere to be found.

A visibly shaken friend who did not want to be named said he knew the couple since they were teenagers. "Thulani has a short temper but we always knew that Trisha could calm him down," he said.

He said he last saw the couple two weeks ago and they looked happy. "They were happy and they were fine."

However, he said the couple did fight a lot but always in private.