Reasons for mob attack of Hillbrow 'mugger'

The man who was set alight in Hillbrow for attempting to rob a local had allegedly been arrested on several occasions on suspicion of street mugging.

Community members who took the law into their hands last week and attacked the alleged mugger told Sowetan police had released the suspect back onto the streets.

The man, who was only known as "Madala" on the streets, was doused with acid and thinners before being set alight in broad daylight. His alleged accomplice is still recovering in hospital after he was also severely assaulted.

The incident happened after the man had allegedly attempted to rob someone whose brother works as a mechanic at a nearby workshop.

Police could not, however, confirm that the man had been arrested before, stating his identity is yet to be determined.

Hillbrow residents alleged the man only spent a few hours in jail after his arrests.

Siyabonga Cele, a resident who knew the deceased, said he had allegedly robbed members of the public.

"He would get arrested in the morning and be out in the evening," Cele said.