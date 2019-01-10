Pitch Black Afro charged with premeditated murder, case postponed

Well-known hip hop rapper Thulani Ngcobo, better known as Pitch Black Afro, was on Thursday charged with premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Ngcobo appeared at the Johannesburg magistrate's court on a charge of killing his wife, 41-year-old Catherine (Trisha) Modisane at a Bed and Breakfast in Yeoville on New Year's Eve.

Ngcobo, wearing a green long-sleeved shirt, was in high spirits, giving a salute and a "yebo" when he entered the courtroom. The rapper gave his manager Bheki Mlambo a letter that he said was for the most important woman in his life. It is unclear if the letter will be read at his wife's funeral on Friday.

"Keep it safe for me Bheki. I beg you," said Ngcobo.

The matter has been postponed to January 15, 2019 for Ngcobo’s details to be verified and for him to apply for legal aid. A visibly shaken childhood friend was present to give support to the rapper in the absence of his family. The friend, who did not want to be named, said he knew the couple from when they were teenagers.

"Thulani has a short temper but we always knew that Trisha could calm him down," said the friend, noting that he last saw the couple two weeks ago and they were in a jolly mood. "They were happy and they were fine."

However, he said the couple did fight a lot but only in private.