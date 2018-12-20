Miguel Louw's alleged killer 'taunts' prosecutor with 'catch me if you can' attitude

Mohammed Ebrahim — accused of the abduction and murder of nine-year-old Miguel Louw — is highly intelligent‚ devious and brazen.

That is how state prosecutor Kuveshnie Pillay described the the 43-year-old butcher in her closing submissions in his protracted bid for bail in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

"He can be best described as devious and divisive. He is highly intelligent and has presence of mind when answering questions‚" she said.

Pillay’s impressions come after Ebrahim testified this week‚ proffering his own account of the last moments Miguel Louw was seen alive.

Louw disappeared after he was seen with Ebrahim and nearly two months after he vanished‚ his body was discovered in a thicket near Longbury Drive in Phoenix‚ less than 100m from Ebrahim’s family home.