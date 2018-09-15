Funeral for murdered school boy Miguel Louw gets under way in Durban

An eerie silence descended over the bustling Durban suburb of Sydenham for a few minutes as a lone bagpipe player led the funeral procession of murdered school boy Miguel Louw.

"It's a fitting send-off‚" one mourner whispered‚ as Miguel’s coffin was led into the church.

A group of schoolchildren paid tribute to him with a prayer song. His family shed tears quietly as the church congregation sang.