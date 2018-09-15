Funeral for murdered school boy Miguel Louw gets under way in Durban
An eerie silence descended over the bustling Durban suburb of Sydenham for a few minutes as a lone bagpipe player led the funeral procession of murdered school boy Miguel Louw.
"It's a fitting send-off‚" one mourner whispered‚ as Miguel’s coffin was led into the church.
A group of schoolchildren paid tribute to him with a prayer song. His family shed tears quietly as the church congregation sang.
The children’s choir sing ahead of the funeral of #MiguelLouw @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/rrgoDyqVix— Rogan Ward (@RoganWard) September 15, 2018
Louw disappeared on July 17 and was last seen in the company of murder-accused Mohammed Ebrahim‚ a butcher and colleague of his mother.
The Rippon Road Primary pupil's decomposed body was found in Phoenix‚ a stone’s throw away from Ebrahim's family home‚ last week.
The 43-year-old‚ who was arrested three days after the schoolboy vanished and several days before his body was found‚ had been remitted on bail‚ although he was never released because no one could post the R2‚500 bond.
On Friday Police Minister Bheki Cele revealed‚ at a memorial service for the murdered Sydenham boy at his school‚ that authorities would move to revoke Ebrahim's bail.
- TimesLIVE
Source: TMG Digital.