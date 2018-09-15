A single white balloon‚ which bore Miguel's name and angel wings‚ was attached to his coffin. Most of his family wore white t-shirts‚ with his face on the front and the touching words "Heaven has gained another angel and a piece of my heart" emblazoned on the back.

Miguel disappeared on July 17 and was last seen in the company of murder-accused Mohammed Ebrahim‚ a butcher and colleague of his mother.

The Rippon Road Primary pupil's decomposed body was found in Phoenix‚ a stone’s throw away from Ebrahim's family home‚ last week.

The 43-year-old‚ who was arrested three days after the schoolboy vanished and several days before his body was found‚ had been remitted on bail‚ although he was never released because no one could post the R2‚500 bond.