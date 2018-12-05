Ebrahim lived in a wendyhouse on his father’s property. He was arrested three days after Miguel was last seen. The boy’s decomposed remains were found less than 100m from Ebrahim's house two months after he had disappeared.

In his bid for bail‚ which was ultimately successful‚ prosecutor Calvin Govender painted Ebrahim as a drifter who had been banished to the shed after a family fall-out in 2016.

The court heard how Ebrahim slept in this shed on a foam mattress‚ working as a butcher at whatever place would employ him.

He entered Miguel’s life as an acquaintance of the boy's mother, Raylene. The two worked at the same butchery. He had lived with Miguel's mother for two weeks before the two had an altercation.

When he was detained‚ he was found in possession of Miguel’s original birth certificate‚ as well as Raylene’s identity document.

The state has yet to formally charge Ebrahim with murder.