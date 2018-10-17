Mohammed Ebrahim‚ accused of the abduction and murder of 9-year-old Sydenham schoolboy Miguel Louw‚ will again face his accusers in open court on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old has been in hiding after his release on bail‚ and is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court.

Ebrahim was arrested in the wake of Louw’s disappearance in July and initially faced charges of kidnapping and theft. But this was before the boy’s decomposed body was found just a stone’s throw from the man’s family home in Phoenix.

The state is expected to add a count of murder to the charge sheet in a much-anticipated court appearance‚ with protests expected outside the courthouse.

Louw was last seen in the company of Ebrahim‚ a butcher and colleague of his mother.