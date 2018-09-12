The decomposed body of a child found in a ravine in Phoenix last week is that of Miguel Louw‚ his family confirmed on Wednesday.

Family spokesperson Vasthi Williams told SowetanLIVE that police had notified the Louw family late on Wednesday afternoon. “This will bring us some closure‚” she said.

The body was found by police and security guards‚ who were led on a pursuit deep into a bush by men who had robbed a salon in Phoenix on Monday last week.

A search dog tracking the robbers had deviated from their scent – honing in on the decomposed remains of a boy still clad in school uniform.

The body was found near the home of butcher Mohammed Ebrahim‚ who was linked to the boy’s disappearance on July 17.

Ebrahim‚ of Longbury Drive in Phoenix‚ was arrested three days after Miguel was last seen. When he was detained‚ he was found in possession of Miguel’s original birth certificate and Miguel’s mother’s identity document.

CCTV footage showed Miguel at a KFC with Ebrahim‚ an acquaintance of the family for about two weeks‚ on the day of his disappearance.