When the body of a child – believed to be 9-year-old Miguel Louw – was discovered in a thicket in Phoenix‚ north of Durban‚ on Monday‚ he had a jacket bunched around his face.

Sources close to the investigation‚ who spoke to this publication on condition of anonymity‚ said that the sleeves of the jacket had been tied around the child’s head.

While the face was obscured‚ the ubiquitous grey slacks and white school shirt hung on the child’s frame. It is believed that the school uniform led to police linking the body to the Miguel case as this was what he had been wearing when he went missing.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed that the examination of the body would take place at the Phoenix mortuary on Wednesday.

“DNA tests will be conducted to ascertain the identity of the body‚” she said.

Moreover‚ pathologists will examine the remains of the boy to try to understand the manner in which the child was killed.

Miguel had been missing for forty nine days when police officers stumbled across the shallow grave‚ but with the slow pace of DNA testing his family will likely not know peace for months to come.

The body will lie in a state mortuary far from his home until DNA tests unravel the mystery. Until then there will be no funeral and no hymns – just the sterile steel tables of the Phoenix state mortuary.

The body‚ found as police pursued fleeing robbers in Longbury on Monday‚ was so badly decomposed that DNA testing is the only way to determine conclusively that the boy in the bush is Miguel.