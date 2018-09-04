KwaZulu-Natal Community Safety MEC Mxolisi Kaunda has called for calm in Phoenix after the discovery of a body thought to be that of missing Sydenham schoolboy Miguel Louw on Monday.

The body was found a stone’s throw from the home of butcher Mohammed Ebrahim‚ who was linked to the boy’s disappearance on July 17. Ebrahim’s family earlier told this publication that they were living in fear.

“We fully understand the pain this incident has caused to the family and members of the community. As the provincial government‚ we would like to express our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased during this difficult time‚” Kaunda said in a statement on Tuesday.