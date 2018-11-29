Pupils use trash to make chairs

A group of pupils from Eqinisweni Secondary have transformed plastic trash into reusable bricks to make chairs for their school.

The school in Ivory Park, near Tembisa, has a serious shortage of tables and chairs, forcing some of the pupils to sit on the floor in class.

At the school yesterday, a group of pupils, their teachers and principal, Jabulani Kunene, were busy creating library benches from eco-bricks - made of 2lt bottles stuffed with plastic material.

The initiative started three months ago to deal with the shortage of chairs at the school. The pupils collected about 350 bottles to make the bricks.