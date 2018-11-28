Teenage 'stabber' appears in court

A 17-year-old boy accused of stabbing seven-year-old Charlton Karuweruwe to death in a primary school's toilet has briefly appeared in court for the second time.

The North West teenager's case was postponed to tomorrow in the Moretele magistrate's court in Temba while he will be kept at a juvenile centre in Rustenburg. He appeared behind closed doors accompanied by his mother, a social worker and a detective.

The grade 11 pupil was arrested on Wednesday last week after he allegedly stabbed Charlton, a grade 1 pupil, at Dikeledi Makapan Primary School in Makapanstad. Charlton was rushed to the local clinic but was certified dead.

Wearing black jeans, white sneakers and a brown check shirt, the teenager walked slowly to court C. He had stitches on top of his right eye which was also swollen.

His head was covered in a white bandage that was showing under the red bandana he was wearing.