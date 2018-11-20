NSFAS urges students to apply for financial aid as closing date looms

Young South Africans who wish to study at any institution of higher learning in 2019 have only 10 days left to apply for funding from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

The spokesperson for NSFAS, Kagisho Mamabolo, said on Tuesday since the opening of the application cycle in September the scheme has received 262 658 applications and evaluated 150 000 applications.

“A total of 44 702 applications are missing support documents and, as a mitigation plan, we have since communicated to these applicants to submit these documents. We will continue to send out communications through the course of the applications cycle,” Mamabolo said.