Acne pain leads teen Snikiwe Xaba to roaring business

A teenage girl who had acne and could not afford to buy creams to treat it, is now the proud owner of her own skin care range.

Snikiwe Xaba, 16, started making her range, Natural Me, in 2017, which consist of a facewash, toner, day and night cream priced at R80 and R90 a bottle.

The grade 11 pupil at Sikanisweni High School in Ezingolweni, Port Shepstone, said she had a low self esteem because of pimples and hated taking pictures with her friends.

"I felt ugly and left out because of the pimples."

The fifth of six siblings said she could not afford to buy skin products as they were

all too expensive and her parents, Jabulani, 58 and Weziwe Xaba, 53, were unemployed.

The family survived on the little money Weziwe made from selling sweets and snacks outside her daughter's school.

Snikiwe used her cellphone to research online which natural ingredients were good in treating pimples. "I did an online research and discovered that aloe vera plant and marula oil can do the trick. I became interested in starting my own brand. I approached different skin-care manufacturers but most of them turned me down," she said.

Snikiwe sent a proposal to a Johannesburg-based skin care manufacturing company which liked her ideas. "I told them that I wanted to use natural products and they gave me some tips and agreed to help me."

The manufacturing company confirmed their involvement but did not want to be identified.