Teen entrepreneur Snikiwe Xaba still natural despite success

You can't let your circumstances define who you are. This may well be a cliché, but for 16-year-old Snikiwe Xaba, it has a ring of truth.

Last month this newspaper published Xaba's story of an acne condition that led her to conceptualise a roaring business to help others deal with the condition.

The teenager, who once had an acne problem and could not afford to buy creams to treat it, embarked on a process to research ways to treat acne.

She found a natural way to help alleviate her skin problem.

She is now the proud owner of her own skin care range, Natural Me, which consists of a face wash, toner, day and night cream, priced at R80 and R90. They are available via Twitter @NaturalMeCare.

"I spent most of my time on my phone looking for ideas to improve my business," Xaba said.