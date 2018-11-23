Stabbed boy 'did not deserve to die like that'

"Mama please buy me cake when you come back from work."

These were the last words uttered by seven-year-old Charlton Karuweruwe to his mother Ugania Nhongo before he left for school on Monday.

Those words were the last 38-year-old Nhongo would hear from her son.

The little boy was stabbed multiple times at his school toilets in Dikeledi Makapan Primary School in Makapanstad, North West, allegedly by a 17-year-old schoolboy.

The suspect is a grade 11 pupil at Mankala Technical High School. The stabbing happened just less than an hour after Nhongo dropped her son off at his school, which is less than a kilometre from their home.

Yesterday, a distraught Nhongo could not speak to Sowetan team during a visit to her house.

Her sister Nothisah told how a call less than a hour after dropping off her son sent shivers down Nhongo's spine.