Ekangala police hunt for killers of grade 2 pupil

Police are investigating a case of murder following the death of an eight-year-old boy in Ekangala, Bronkhorstpruit on Thursday. The lifeless body of a grade 2 learner from Sikhulisile Primary School was found in the bushes in the area. He was only wearing socks when he was found and could not be easily identified due to the extent of injuries on his face.

Police spokesperson Constable Connie Moganedi said the police had been made aware of the discovery by the members of the community.

“At the moment we don’t know what was the motive behind the boy’s death. The police are investigating a case of murder,” said Moganedi.

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department was saddened by the boy's death. “The department’s psycho social unit has been dispatched to the school to provide counselling to other learners and teachers,” he said.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said: “We are deeply saddened by these developments and trust that law-enforcement agencies will get to the bottom of all incidents. We wish to extend sincere condolences to the family of the deceased pupil and Sikhulisile Primary School community on the loss of one of their own.”