One of Africa's richest men‚ Nicky Oppenheimer‚ who is also the chairperson of Fireblade Aviation‚ and former ANC politician-turned-businessman Manne Dipico have accused home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba of lying to Parliament.

The accusation is no small matter‚ as it is statutory offence under the Powers‚ Privileges and Immunities of Parliaments and Provincial Legislatures Act‚ and the code of ethics for members of the executive prohibits members of the executive from "wilfully misleading the legislature to which they are accountable".

Gigaba was already found to have lied under oath to the court and violated the Constitution in a case relating to the Fireblade matter earlier this year.

Dipico‚ who is a director at Fireblade Aviation‚ a company that operates a private terminal for business and non-commercial aircraft at OR Tambo International Airport‚ went as far as suggesting that the ANC should get rid of Gigaba as he was destroying himself.

He told a meeting of the National Assembly’s home affairs committee that Gigaba had given Fireblade approval to operate the terminal at the airport. Gigaba has denied this.

“That was an approval‚ finish and klaar‚” the former Northern Cape premier turned businessman told MPs on Tuesday.

He insisted rather ambiguously that Gigaba needed “to be assisted”.

“He needs to be assisted‚” he repeated thrice.

He later explained to the reporter following the heated meeting what he meant: “I mean‚ how many courts have already decided on that he did not tell the truth? You reach a stage‚ how many times can we tell somebody: please look yourself in the mirror and don't continue with this. I say to these members who are comrades‚ who are colleagues…it's now time to help. We can see he's just destructing. He will destruct himself‚ he will destroy himself eventually.”