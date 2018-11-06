Move swiftly, fire 'immoral' Gigaba

President Cyril Ramaphosa should not wait for home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba to resign; he must fire him. Gigaba is compromised as a public figure and his private affairs have now become public knowledge.

He is a disgrace and should have known better to not make the pornographic video that has gone viral, even landing at the phones of our children.

The ANC must also find a way of dealing with his immoral behaviour, that is if the governing party promotes morality and good family values.

The least said about the Oppenheimer saga the better, as we now know that he is state capture pioneer; he is just a dishonest fellow. The sooner he goes, the better for SA.

Musa Dlamini

Polokwane