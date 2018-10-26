EFF leader Julius Malema has tried to pour cold water on claims that a company run by his cousin received money from the VBS Mutual Bank via EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu’s brother‚ Brian Shivambu.

In a tweet on Thursday – the night before the allegations linking Brian Shivambu to Malema’s cousin‚ Matsobane Phaleng‚ were published by the Mail & Guardian – Malema questioned the amounts being mentioned involving his party and questionable VBS payments.

The M&G reported that Phaleng received R5.9m from nine transactions. Malema confirmed to the newspaper that Phaleng was his cousin‚ but said they were "not close".

“He [Phaleng] got 16mil and gave DP [Floyd Shivambu] 10mil‚ EFF 1‚3mil and now my cousin 5‚9mil. You do the calculations‚” he tweeted.