As a result‚ he had closed branches with low traffic‚ including the Thavhani‚ Johannesburg‚ Durban and the Sibasa branches. The two remaining branches‚ Thohoyandou and Makhado‚ had been reduced in size and would continue to service the loan account holders‚ whose contracts remained binding with VBS.

“The VBS head office has also been streamlined and staff have been moved into one office block to make more space available for potential new tenants. Unused and redundant assets will be sold and all proceeds will be to the benefit of the creditors of the bank‚ including municipalities‚ trade creditors and the remaining retail depositors who currently have over R100‚000 deposited in the mutual bank‚” Rooplal added.