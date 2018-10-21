Bank on the brink of repossessing Brian Shivambu's car

Merely a week after being exposed for have creamed R16m from the embattled VBS Mutual Bank, the company of EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu's younger brother, Brian Answer Shivambu, is on the brink of losing a Toyota Corolla due to bad payment.

The 30-year-old businessman and his company Mabyeni Trading and Projects were this week hauled to the South Gauteng High Court by Nedbank's Motor Finance Corporation division for allegedly failing to keep up with the R4580.50 monthly instalments on a 2016 Toyota Corolla Quest.

Shivambu was listed in Adv Terry Motau's report, "The Great Bank Heist" as one of the 53 people and companies that received close to R2bn in -gratuitous payments from VBS Mutual Bank.

