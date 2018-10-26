The funeral industry has been left to pick up the pieces in the wake of the VBS Mutual Bank cash scandal.

Funeral Industry Reformed Association (Fira) spokesperson Johan Rousseau on Friday said that VBS had failed to pay out funeral insurance and policy claims‚ leaving members of the public and the industry frustrated.

It was one of a number of sections affected by the VBS saga.

"What happened is that some of these funeral parlours had policies which were underwritten by VBS. These funeral parlours were acting as brokers between the public and VBS‚" said Rousseau.

Because Fira is not an ombudsman nor regulator‚ there was hardly any assistance they could provide‚ he said. "The only thing we are trying to do is go to the FSB (Financial Services Board) involved‚" Rousseau said.

He warned people to be wary of the companies they have dealings with‚ saying that for now‚ they had no direction on whether they could recoup any of the funds put into VBS.

Earlier this week it was reported that the government had resolved not to bail out poor and rural municipalities that were also embroiled in the scandal.

It was reported that these municipalities illegally invested more than R1.57bn in the now cash-strapped bank.