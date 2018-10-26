Human trafficking within South Africa is increasing‚ according to a senior Hawks official and the deputy director of public prosecutions in Gauteng.

Lt-Col Parmanand Jagwa‚ the Hawks Gauteng co-ordinator of the illegal migration desk‚ and deputy director Rasigie Bhika were speaking on Friday at the Institute for Security Studies seminar in Johannesburg about human trafficking and its links to other crimes such as kidnapping and abduction.

Bhika said people assumed that trafficking meant somebody from Thailand or Russia was being brought to South Africa against their will.

“No. And we have cases in this country where somebody would be trafficked from Upington to Johannesburg‚ from Sebokeng to Rosettenvile‚” she said.

Jagwa added that domestic human trafficking was “a growing activity in SA. What we have found [in the past] is it was usually Eastern Europeans and Asians that were being trafficked for the purpose of sexual exploitation. But now it has changed.

He blamed it on West Africans in South Africa‚ saying they “go to our rural areas of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal‚ take away our South African nationals‚ bring them over to Gauteng and push them to private residences. They are exploiting them on a sexual level; they are selling them as prostitutes.”