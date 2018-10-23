During a debate on "The Great Bank Heist" MP after MP had a go at Shivambu and the EFF‚ saying the EFF chief whip had used his younger brother to plunder taxpayers' money in the same way former president Jacob Zuma had done with his son Duduzane.

"The commander of what is now becoming known as the EFTs is not a commander-in-chief‚ he's a commander-in-thief‚" said DA MP David Maynier.

But Maynier was ordered to withdraw the remark by national assembly house chairperson Cedric Frolick following protestation from EFF MP Hlengiwe Hlophe.

However‚ the onslaught on the EFF and its deputy president continued‚ with Agang SA MP Andries Tlouamma upping the ante.

"What is the difference between Brian Shivambu and Duduzane Zuma? We used to say Baba kaDuduzane‚ today we must say Brother ka Brian Shivambu‚ there's nothing wrong thanks to the EFF.

"I want to [tell] the house and South Africans that a brother of [a] VBS looter‚ still has the audacity and arrogance to educate us while he failed to notice his brother's looting ways‚" said Tlouamana‚ amid applause from some MPs from both the ANC and DA.