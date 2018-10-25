EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu met his match in Speaker Mahlake‚ a representative of landless people who left the outspoken politician speechless during a heated meeting in Parliament on Thursday.

This was during the first day of the latest round of public hearings into whether the constitution should be amended to provide for expropriation of land without compensation.

Shivambu had questioned the bona fides of an organisation representing landless people which also opposes the proposed amendment of the constitution to provide for expropriation of land without compensation.

“Fortunately enough‚ we are not funded by VBS‚” snapped Mahlake obviously referring to a recent media report which claimed Shivambu and the EFF received money from the embattled bank.

While Mahlake's organisation‚ the Land Access Movement of SA [Lamosa] does not oppose the amendment of Section 25 of the constitution‚ it supports it for different reasons to the EFF. It only wants an amendment that would “clarify” the section and proposes that land reform should be listed as a compensation factor; another amendment which explicitly states that compensation to owners may be zero rand and that farmworkers and occupiers be compensated separately from owners. Lamosa was adamant the government would have to compensate banks separately for bank-held loans “which are collatelarised by land”. This raised a few eyebrows in the meeting.

The organisation suggested that Parliament needs to pass an expropriation law that would address categories of people who would be affected by expropriation of land before any amendments are made to Section 25 of the constitution. They said this was in light of government's failure to adequately implement land reform and transformation.