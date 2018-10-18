South Africa

Parliament to probe Floyd Shivambu's role in VBS 'heist'

By Zingisa Mvumvu - 18 October 2018 - 12:59
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu
Image: Thulani Mbele

The DA has received confirmation that parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests will be launching a probe into EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu over payments he allegedly received via his brother.

This was in response to a DA complaint to the committee about Shivambu allegedly getting R10-million from his brother Brian Shivambu‚ who was allegedly paid R16-million via the bank.

The DA said in a statement on Wednesday that it welcomed the swiftness with which the ethics committee responded to their complaint and hoped that "the same expeditiousness will be applied to the investigation”.

“We call on the ethics committee to conduct a hearing and for it to be open to the public‚ given the public interest in the matter and as per the code of conduct‚” said DA MP Phumzile van Damme.

"We look forward to the investigation - and if any wrongdoing is found‚ [to] the harshest sanction [being] meted out against Shivambu on behalf of the thousands of poor people whose money was stolen in the VBS heist."

The party urged the committee to summon the relevant witnesses to give evidence under oath or affirmation.

The leadership of the Economic Freedom Fighters held a media briefing on Tuesday, October 16 2018, at the party’s Johannesburg headquarters, to put to bed the rumours surrounding the alleged involvement of its deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, and his brother Brian in the VBS scandal.

