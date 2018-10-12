Vhembe businesses want bank resuscitated

Business people in the Vhembe region are opposing the closure of VBS Mutual Bank, arguing that it provided a unique service to the black market.

This is an assertion made by Thulamela Business Forum in a letter directed at Nedbank, which was appointed by the Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago.

The letter is to facilitate the repayment of VBS's retails depositors.

The forum's chairperson, Ntsieni Mbulungeni, told Sowetan that after the Reserve Bank announced that it was placing VBS under curatorship, talk had been to take away the bank's licence instead of saving it.