Until recently‚ the only thing that would have probably kept VhaVenda King Toni Mphephu Ramabulana awake at night was the looming Supreme Court of Appeal challenge for his crown but now VBS seems to have added to his woes.

A detailed and damning report compiled by Advocate Terry Motau‚ released on Wednesday‚ alleged that Mphephu Ramabulana was a beneficiary in the failure of VBS Mutual Bank.

The king’s spokesperson‚ Mathivha Makonde‚ said the report would have to be studied first before any comment was forthcoming.

It is in this report that Mphephu Ramabulana’s name was listed among 53 people who allegedly “gratuitously” benefited from R1.8bn from the bank.

The 148-page report titled “The great bank heist” has a black cover page with a graphic of what looks like a heavy vault door left partly open.

A 1977 story of how thieves dug their way into a bank vault in Krugersdorp‚ retrieved their loot and never got arrested is shared by Motau in the report. He said‚ however‚ his report into the “sorry affairs” at the bank‚ originally known as the Venda Building Society‚ “will reveal that the perpetrators of the heist at VBS made away with almost R2bn. And they certainly did not put in anything like the hard work and effort of Mister Nightingale and his team”.