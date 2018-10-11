VBS looting raises questions about EFF Floyd Shivambu's attack on Ismail Momoniat

Was EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu’s "attack" on Treasury’s deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat in any way linked to the VBS Mutual Bank saga?

Earlier this year, Shivambu went full attack on Momoniat accusing him of "undermining Africans" because of his continued presence at finance committee meetings in parliament.

He said on Business Day that Momoniat “does not take the director-general, the finance minister or the deputy finance minister seriously. He thinks he is superior to them. He takes all the decisions and he is always here in parliament as if he is National Treasury alone. He is supposed to focus on what he is assigned to."

Shivambu's comments received widespread criticism, with many suggesting that the young politician take time to educate himself on the country's history and Struggle stalwarts such as Momoniat.