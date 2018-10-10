Ramavhunga replies: “It could have been … I know for a fact that we were asked to put money into the Dudu Myeni Foundation.” He further stated that the request for the donation surfaced at the same time they were soliciting the deposit from Prasa.

The investigators concluded Ramavhunga meant to refer to the Jacob G Zuma Foundation‚ of which Myeni is the chair.

But one of the largest benefactors of the largesse distributed by VBS in its attempts to secure deposits‚ appears to have been Brian Shivambu‚ the brother of EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu.

Brian Shivambu received R16.1m from “gratuitous payments” flowing from VBS Mutual Bank. At the time of writing‚ the EFF and Floyd Shivambu had not responded to requests for comment.

In March‚ the EFF lambasted the Treasury for putting VBS under curatorship and said the bank was being victimised because it had given Zuma a loan to pay for the nonsecurity upgrades to his Nkandla home.

The EFF has recently backed dubious characters such as suspended SA Revenue Service boss Tom Moyane‚ controversial Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama as well as the embattled leadership of VBS — this‚ while the party called for the head of former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene in relation to his state capture inquiry testimony and his interaction with the Guptas‚ as well as his involvement in the PIC.