The DA will lay charges against 50 people who allegedly siphoned billions from VBS Mutual Bank on Thursday.

The report‚ titled The Great Bank Heist‚ was published on Wednesday. The forensic report‚ compiled by advocate Terry Motau and Werksmans Attorneys‚ goes into detail about how the bank heist allegedly occurred and lists a number of former executives of VBS and its largest shareholder‚ Vele Investments‚ who were the alleged perpetrators and beneficiaries of the crime.