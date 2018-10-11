Man critically injured after falling from tree onto palisade fence

A 29-year-old man is in a critical condition after falling six metres from a tree onto a palisade fence at a home in Valhalla in Pretoria on Thursday afternoon.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said paramedics found the man lying in a garden when they arrived on the scene.

“The man was freed from the fence by the Tshwane Fire Department and thereafter stabilised and transported by ER24 to hospital.

“It is believed that the man was working in the garden.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to paramedics‚” Van Huyssteen said.