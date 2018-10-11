"The EFF reiterates its position that all who are responsible and illegally benefited from the fraud must be criminally prosecuted immediately. As we have previously indicated‚ we also reiterate that they must be blacklisted. Above all‚ the law enforcement agency must do all they can to ensure that all the money that can be recovered must be paid back in full‚ including attaching properties of the individuals who benefited from the defrauding of VBS."

In March‚ the EFF lambasted the Treasury for putting VBS under curatorship and said the bank was being victimised because it had given former president Jacob Zuma a loan to pay for the non-security upgrades to his Nkandla home.

This week‚ the EFF said it was concerned by the findings that the bank cannot be saved.

"Shutting down the bank will not help efforts to increase black participation in the financial sector. A recovery plan that can save the bank or support of other black owned prospective black license applicants to service the people in the rural area with PTOs must be devised." Ndlozi also questioned why "such looting has been allowed to happen since 2015".

"Only upon the bank giving Jacob Zuma a loan did concerns arise and decisions to closely look into its affairs happen. "We call on the SARB [SA Reserve Bank] to review its ability and mechanisms to monitor banks as the failure of VBS is inadvertently the failure of the SARB itself to protect ordinary citizens from being scammed by institutions masquerading as banks under its watch."