Godongwana assures black farmers on land redistribution

The ANC has lambastated EFF's stance on land reform, saying the governing party wants land to be used productively. The EFF is calling for all land to be transferred to the ownership and custudionship of the state.

ANC head of economic transformation Enoch Godongwana said on Wednesday the difference between the two organisations was that EFF wanted land to be nationalised.

"In other words, every piece of land including [a] farm [that] you own is not going to be yours, it will be leased from [the] government. That is not what we are saying. We are saying we are going to expropriate land for the purpose of redistribution," said Godongwana during a meeting with black farmers in Kemption Park, Ekurhuleni, noting that he has seen the mistake of keeping the land in government's hands.

"If we want the land for housing development, we are going to expropriate land and build houses for the people."