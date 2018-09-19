Godongwana assures black farmers on land redistribution
The ANC has lambastated EFF's stance on land reform, saying the governing party wants land to be used productively. The EFF is calling for all land to be transferred to the ownership and custudionship of the state.
ANC head of economic transformation Enoch Godongwana said on Wednesday the difference between the two organisations was that EFF wanted land to be nationalised.
"In other words, every piece of land including [a] farm [that] you own is not going to be yours, it will be leased from [the] government. That is not what we are saying. We are saying we are going to expropriate land for the purpose of redistribution," said Godongwana during a meeting with black farmers in Kemption Park, Ekurhuleni, noting that he has seen the mistake of keeping the land in government's hands.
"If we want the land for housing development, we are going to expropriate land and build houses for the people."
ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte told the meeting that the government has spent more than R50-billion on land redistribution. "Unfortunately, much of the land is not being used and has been sold back to established farmers from the previous regime. We need to change the constitution to make sure that we are able to speed up the redistribution of land," said Duarte, noting that the process had been slow and expensive.
African Farmers' Association of SA (Afasa) president Vuyo Mahlati said black farmers, people who work the land, youth and women should be the beneficiaries of land redistribution.
"Black farmers are not accessing markets. We are struggling because farmers are not being supported," said Mahlati. "We as Afasa support the situation of farmworkers. We want the rights of farmers to be protected."