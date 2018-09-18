Property rights go to heart of constitutionalism itself

As part of my response to questions by members of parliament regarding AfriForum's presentation on land expropriation without compensation, I felt obliged to explain the difference between a straw man argument and a steel man argument.

A straw man argument is one that creates the impression of refuting an opponent's claim, while in fact refuting a falsely attributed claim. It is an attempt to discredit a person by portraying his views as something other than what this person actually believes, and then attacking this fabrication.

A steel man argument, on the other hand, is when you make a concise effort to state the case of your opponent as accurately as possible to respond to what that person has actually said.

It is interesting that those who try to oppose AfriForum's views regularly do so by using straw man arguments. This is exactly what MPs did in parliament after my presentation on why expropriation without compensation would be detrimental.

Nompumelelo Runji does the same in her recent column in Sowetan in which she tries to argue that AfriForum's submission to parliament showed a disdain for the SA constitution.